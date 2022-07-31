Senator Sani Musa identifies leadership failure as cause of Nigeria’s insecurity

The Senator representing Niger East, Muhammad Sani Musa, has identified lack of proactive leadership as cause of the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

Musa, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, added the military had been overpowered by the terrorists.

Several states in Nigeria, including Abuja, the country’s capital, had come under renewed attacks from terrorists in the last few weeks.

The minority caucus in the National Assembly had last week given President Muhammadu Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.

Musa blamed the security challenges on Nigeria’s porous borders.

He, therefore, charged the federal government to find lasting solutions to the problem.

The lawmaker said: “Leadership failure is responsible for the rising cases or security. We need to change things. The glory of this country can only be regained through good governance with new direction.

“This is not a partisan issue, we are talking about Nigeria in context. Our military has shown that they are completely overwhelmed.

“The government needs to be proactive. We can use technology to nab these criminals. People are being killed every day. When we want to talk about security, we need to be honest with ourselves.

“People in charge of security have not done very well. The government is not trying, we just have to do more. Since these troubles started, no generals have been relieved or sanctioned.

“We can’t remain silent while things continue to get worse. No. As a nation, we must come together. We must re-strategize. Our borders are porous.”

