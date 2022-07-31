Politics
Senator Sani Musa identifies leadership failure as cause of Nigeria’s insecurity
The Senator representing Niger East, Muhammad Sani Musa, has identified lack of proactive leadership as cause of the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.
Musa, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics, added the military had been overpowered by the terrorists.
Several states in Nigeria, including Abuja, the country’s capital, had come under renewed attacks from terrorists in the last few weeks.
The minority caucus in the National Assembly had last week given President Muhammadu Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.
Musa blamed the security challenges on Nigeria’s porous borders.
He, therefore, charged the federal government to find lasting solutions to the problem.
READ ALSO: Insecurity: National Assembly’s action against Buhari overdue – Gov Ortom
The lawmaker said: “Leadership failure is responsible for the rising cases or security. We need to change things. The glory of this country can only be regained through good governance with new direction.
“This is not a partisan issue, we are talking about Nigeria in context. Our military has shown that they are completely overwhelmed.
“The government needs to be proactive. We can use technology to nab these criminals. People are being killed every day. When we want to talk about security, we need to be honest with ourselves.
“People in charge of security have not done very well. The government is not trying, we just have to do more. Since these troubles started, no generals have been relieved or sanctioned.
“We can’t remain silent while things continue to get worse. No. As a nation, we must come together. We must re-strategize. Our borders are porous.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...