Senator says removing 'exclusive list' from Nigeria's constitution key to restructuring | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senator says removing ‘exclusive list’ from Nigeria’s constitution key to restructuring
Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Teslim Folarin says the ninth Senate will achieve restructuring by expunging `Exclusive List’ from the Constitution to allow devolution of powers.
Folarin made this disclosure during a media briefing on Sunday at a Ramadan Lecture/Iftar in Ibadan.
According to the lawmaker, the devolution of powers would allow states to develop at their own pace, as having to share allocations from the centre on a monthly basis is no longer sustainable.
Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is currently a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee at the Red Chamber.
“I belong to the restructuring school of thought and thankfully, I am a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee. What we need to do is to restructure.
“There is something in the Constitution that is called Exclusive List, we need to get rid of that. Once we get rid of the exclusive list, we are home and dry.
“What it means is that every state would have to develop at its own pace and you will then begin to hold our leaders accountable.
READ ALSO: Senate committee chairman drums support for restructuring
“Going cap-in-hand to Abuja every month to collect allocation is not sustainable, it breeds laziness,’’ he said.
The former senate leader said that Nigeria was not practicing true federalism as being practiced in the US, saying states in America control their resources.
He said that once states were allowed to develop their natural resources and pay tax to the Federal Government, Nigeria would be okay.
Folarin also expressed belief in one, united Nigeria, saying there is beauty in the nation’s diversity.
He added: “I think Nigeria in diversity is a beautiful country, but only if we get it right. We will do our best.
“I believe in One Nigeria, I believe in Nigeria. I think Nigeria is a beautiful project that we should all support only if we restructure it.’’
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...