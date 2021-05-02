 Senator says removing 'exclusive list' from Nigeria's constitution key to restructuring | Ripples Nigeria
Senator says removing ‘exclusive list’ from Nigeria’s constitution key to restructuring

Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial district, Teslim Folarin says the ninth Senate will achieve restructuring by expunging `Exclusive List’ from the Constitution to allow devolution of powers.

Folarin made this disclosure during a media briefing on Sunday at a Ramadan Lecture/Iftar in Ibadan.

According to the lawmaker, the devolution of powers would allow states to develop at their own pace, as having to share allocations from the centre on a monthly basis is no longer sustainable.

Folarin, a former Senate Leader, is currently a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee at the Red Chamber.

“I belong to the restructuring school of thought and thankfully, I am a member of the Constitution Amendment Committee. What we need to do is to restructure.

“There is something in the Constitution that is called Exclusive List, we need to get rid of that. Once we get rid of the exclusive list, we are home and dry.

“What it means is that every state would have to develop at its own pace and you will then begin to hold our leaders accountable.

“Going cap-in-hand to Abuja every month to collect allocation is not sustainable, it breeds laziness,’’ he said.

The former senate leader said that Nigeria was not practicing true federalism as being practiced in the US, saying states in America control their resources.

He said that once states were allowed to develop their natural resources and pay tax to the Federal Government, Nigeria would be okay.

Folarin also expressed belief in one, united Nigeria, saying there is beauty in the nation’s diversity.

He added: “I think Nigeria in diversity is a beautiful country, but only if we get it right. We will do our best.

“I believe in One Nigeria, I believe in Nigeria. I think Nigeria is a beautiful project that we should all support only if we restructure it.’’

