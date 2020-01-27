Senatorial candidate shot dead in Imo by his security escort

The senatorial candidate for Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general election in Imo State, Ndubuisi Emenike, has been shot dead by his security escort, an operative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The incident happened accidentally on Sunday at the home of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Okigwe North Federal constituency, Miriam Onuoha.

Onuoha was celebrating her victory having won the Saturday rerun election in the Okigwe North Federal constituency.

The Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said Emenike had gone to Onuoha’s home to celebrate with her when his security escort accidentally shot at him.

Emenike was said to have fallen and lost consciousness after he was hit by the bullet.

He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, St Joseph’s Hospital, Umunachi, and later moved to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where he was confirmed dead.

