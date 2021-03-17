Senators disagree over bill to establish Armed Forces Service Commission | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate was in disagreement during plenary on Wednesday, March 17, over the bill which proposes to establish an Armed Forces Service Commission.

Lawmakers against the bill argued that it would cause more disunity in the country.

Also, the sponsor of the bill Senator Enyinaya Abaribe however noted that the constitution mandates the National Assembly to set up the commission.

Nine senators spoke in favour of the bill while six were against it during a debate that followed Abaribe’s presentation.

Those who supported the proposed law were the Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya; the Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha Opeyemi Bamidele; Istifanus Gyang, Chukwuka Utazi; and James Manager.

The senators who wanted the bill killed immediately were Francis Alimikhena, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adamu Aliero, Adamu Abdullahi, Mohammed Bulkachuwa, and Danjuma Goje.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, was evasive in his submissions.

The bill was later rejected during a voice vote and Senator Abaribe called for a division – that is lawmakers should vote individually.

The Senate later went into a closed-door session.

After the closed-door session, Senate President Ahmed Lawan said the entire Senate has appealed to the Minority Leader, Senator Abaribe to withdraw Order 73 which called for a division.

Senator Abaribe then withdrew the bill to represent it another day after consultation.

Lawan opposed Abaribe and his action led to an uproar which made him call for an emergency closed session.

An excerpt from the bill read, “The Bill seeks to establish the Armed Forces Services Commission to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects the Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

“The function and powers of the Commission shall be to:

Have the power and authority pursuant to section 219 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to ensure that the composition/appointment of Service Chiefs of the Armed Forces of the Federation reflects Federal Character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in section 217 (3) of the 1999 Constitution.

Ensure that the functions specified in section 217 of the 1999 Constitution; and the powers exercise by the President in the appointment of Service Chiefs and officers Corps and other Ranks of the Armed Forces of the Federation in section 218 of the 1999 Constitution reflects the said section.”

