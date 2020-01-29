Senators to Buhari: Declare national security emergency

The Senate said on Wednesday the country’s security infrastructure has failed in the country and implored President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency declare a National Security Emergency.

The senators also urged President Buhari to as a matter of urgency sack the service chiefs who were appointed July 2015 over rising insecurity in the country.

According to the lawmakers, the service chiefs have ran out ideas and overstayed their welcome.

Following the development, the Senate summoned the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear at the chamber next Wednesday to brief the lawmakers on the security challenges, architecture and strategies adopted so far to address the problems.

The upper legislative chamber also set up a 17- member ad- hoc Committee on the matter.

The Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, has been appointed as chairman of the committee.

The panel, according to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, is expected to engage the security agencies and report back to the Senate in two weeks time.

Other members of the committee are – Enyinnaya Abaribe, Sabi Abdullahi, Ali Ndume, Aliyu Wammakko, Haliru Jika, Kashim Shettima, Bala Ibn Na’Allah and George Sekibo.

Others are Ibrahim Gobir, Suleiman Kwari, Geisham Bassey, Stella Odua, Ibikunle Amosun, Abba Moro, Yusuf Abubakar and Kabiru Gaya.

The committee which will also engage the National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (retd) on the implementation of the December 2019 national security summit.

