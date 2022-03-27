Senegal can turn Egypt tie around to qualify for World Cup —Cisse

Despite first leg defeat to the Pharaohs of Egypt, Senegal can still win the tie and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, head coach Aliou Cisse said.

Cisse’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat to Egypt in the playoff last Friday and will be hoping to complete a comeback victory when they play the return leg.

The coach said he was confident the Teranga Lions would book a place in the finals. The African champions need to score two unreplied goals to seal qualification.

“We have to stay calm and work to improve our efficiency, that’s what was missing in Friday’s game,” Cisse told the press.

“Egypt only scored on their only chance of the match and we just have to work to be more effective in both legs.

“I am satisfied with the game produced by the players, we must focus on efficiency for the second leg.

“But nothing is lost, we have a second leg to play at home, we have to work with a view to reversing the result. We are confident in our capabilities.

“We are going to improve and seek the victory that will qualify us for the World Cup.”

Senegal will host Egypt in the second leg of the tie on Tuesday.

