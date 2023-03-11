Senegal crowned U-20 AFCON champions after beating Gambia in final

Senegal have emerged as champions of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they defeated Gambia in the final on Saturday.

The Junior Teranga Lions won the final 2-0 to clincb theie first-ever U-20 AFCON title.

Souleymane Faye opened scoring in the sixth minute before Mamadou Camara made it 2-0 in the 56th minute, as the team held on to seal victory.

In the individual awards, Senegal’s Pape Diop emerged top scorer with five goals, Lamine Camara emerged Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Landing Badji won the best goalkeeper award.

The Flying Eagles, who thrashed Tunisia on Friday to seal the third spot, got the Fair Play award.

Senegal, Gambia, Nigeria and Tunisia will all represent Africa at the U-20 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in May 2023 at Indonesia.

