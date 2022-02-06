Senegal lift historic AFCON trophy after winning shootouts against Egypt in final

Senegal have clinched the Africa cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time ever after they defeated Egypt in the final of the 2021 tournament in Egypt on Sunday.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane outshined his teammate Mohamed Salah in the game, as he netted the winning penalty during the shootout to hand his country the victory.

The game was forced into penalty shootouts after both teams played a goalless draw for 120 minutes, with Mane’s seventh-minute penalty saved.

The Terenga Lions had previously lost two Nations Cup finals, in 2002 and 2019, but successfully clinched their maiden continental title in Cameroon.

Senagal won the penalty shootouts 4-2, with Edouard Mendy denying Mohanad Lasheen to give Mane the chance to win it in Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium.

More to follow…

