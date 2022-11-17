Sports
Senegal to be without Mane at World Cup as player goes for surgery
Senegal will be without forward Sadio Mane at the FIFA 2022 World Cup billed to hold in Qatar and set to begin on Sunday, 20 November.
Senegal had hoped that Mane would quickly recover from a knock he picked up over a week ago, to play at the mundial.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the West African team had announced that Mane would only miss their ‘first games’ in Qatar, but that is no longer a possibility.
The 30-year-old has finally been ruled out of the World Cup as he requires surgery on the knee injury he sustained playing for Bayern Munich.
Recall that Mane was forced off during Bayern's Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on 8 November.
Recall that Mane was forced off during Bayern’s Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen on 8 November.
Latest MRI scans were completed on Thursday that showed surgical intervention is needed for the player, forcing the Senegalese football federation to give up on hope.
Senegal will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday. Their other Group A games would be against hosts Qatar on 25 November and against Ecuador on 29 November.
Mane finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or award behind Karim Benzema after he helped Senegal win the AFCON and helped Liverpool reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup last season.
