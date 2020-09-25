Senegalese fintech startup PayDunya expands to two more countries | Ripples Nigeria

As part of plans to expand its portfolio, Senegalese fintech startup PayDunya has established a new presence in two countries in West Africa, Ivory Coast and the Republic of Benin.

Launched five years ago, PayDunya operates as an easy-to-use universal multi-channel payment gateway and solutions provider.

According to service users, the startup offers a single API for e-businesses anywhere in the world to process payments from and to African customers via mobile money, money transfer and credit cards.

While this is coming first, the startup noted that its plan to serve more markets is not fulfilled yet as it still looks to expand into Mali, Burkina Faso and other Francophone African countries by the end of the year.

With a remarkable service traction in Senegal, operating as a Fintech player, PayDunya has more than 600 active business clients in its home market as well as in Ivory Coast and Benin.

Speaking on its covered sectors, the startup noted that it services cut across sectors such as insurance, e-commerce, education and hospitality.

Co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Aziz Yérima, in a recent interview, noted that the startup, currently focuses on a strategy of geographic expansion.

He said: “We first want to settle in Francophone Africa. Our first scope is the French-speaking area, with a presence in 10 countries at the end of 2020.”

PayDunya’s aspirations, according to Yérima, goes further as it hopes to one day operate actively in 30 African countries, both Francophone and Anglophone.

