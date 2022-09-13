International
Senegalese MPs in free-for-all at parliament’s first session
Members of the Senegalese parliament engaged in a free-for-all fight during the House first session since the July election on Tuesday.
The fight broke out when the 165 members of the country’s 14th Assembly were voting to elect their principal officers.
The MPs failed to reach an agreement on the electoral process with opposition and the presidential camp coming to blows before the police were called in to break up the fight.
When normalcy was restored and the session resumed, a member of the ruling coalition, Amadou Mame Diop, was elected as parliamentary president.
The vote was boycotted by the main opposition parties, Yewwi Askan wii and Wallu Senegal which failed to field a single candidate.
