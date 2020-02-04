Senior civil servant arrested in Ilorin for defrauding job seekers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested a senior civil servant with the Kwara State Ministry of Finance, Mrs Olajumoke Oyawoye for defrauding job seekers in the state.

According to the EFCC, among those she defrauded is a pastor and his church members.

Oyawoye, who is a level 14 officer in the ministry, was alleged to have received about N3m from her victims, after promising them state and federal jobs.

Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement on Monday, said trouble started when two of the victims petitioned its Ilorin office, alleging that Oyawoye had defrauded them.

“I met her on April 27, 2018 in my church in Offa, where she informed me and other church members that she was helping people to get employment with the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and some Federal Government’s parastatals. She told me that the money for the state employment was N250,000 per slot while the one for federal parastatal job was N350,000 per slot.

“I met her again in Ilorin and I informed her that my children and other church members are interested in both the state and federal appointments including the Nigeria Immigration Service. She gave me three forms with the names of interested applicants. I gave her the sum of N2m and (she) said the applicants had already been employed.

“In September 2018, I discovered that all what she said was false and the people she collected money from through me were pestering me to return their money and she kept giving me a series of excuses,” one of the petitioners said in his petition to the EFCC.

Uwajaren further stated that the commission’s operatives recovered from the suspect’s home the curriculums vitae of her victims, letters of offer of appointment of both the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and federal parastatals, among others, adding that she would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigation.

