Senior ISIS commander captured in Iraq

The Iraqi authorities have reportedly arrested an ISIS commander, Abdulnasser al-Qirdash, chosen successor to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi who was killed in an air raid in 2019 by the US special forces in Syria.

Speaking from detention as reported by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, Qirdash confessed to being in charge of the terrorist group’s negotiation committee.

Qirdash also confirmed that the ISIS leadership, at the request of Baghdadi, reevaluated their ideas after it began losing many of its strongholds in recent years.

Iraqi National Intelligence Service said he’s in custody without specifying the time or location of his arrest.

