Senior non-academic staff of universities threaten indefinite strike over IPPIS

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, (SSANU) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action over the implementation of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The association made the threat in a letter dated May 15 to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, citing inconsistencies in their salary payment.

In the letter signed by its National President, Samson Ugwoke, SSANU said that after three months of salary payment through the IPPIS, the platform failed to meet its expectations, adding that it seemed to justify the position of a section of the university staff that had vehemently opposed the introduction to the university system in the first place.

The letter read: “After three instalments of salary payment and going into the fourth month, we regret to inform you that the IPPIS has not met the expectations of our members.

Read also: Nigerian govt accuses ASUU of enrolling dead members into IPPIS

“The observed shortcomings include muddling up of salary payments which have led to underpayments in many instances and over and multiple payments in other instances, wrongful interpretation and implementation of extant document on statutory deductions, non-issuance of pay slips for three months running, non-implementation and even withdrawal of extant allowances as agreed in the FGN/SSANU 2009 agreement; non-payment of arrears of the new national minimum wage.

“We further write to inform you that failure to resolve the issues above, SSANU will not issue any further notice of a total and indefinite industrial strike action to the government after the universities reopen from the present lockdown.”

Join the conversation

Opinions