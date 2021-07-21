Politics
Separatist agitations will persist in Nigeria until Buhari adopts principles of social justice – SDP
The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Olu Agunloye, said on Wednesday separatist agitations would continue until President Muhammadu Buhari adopts principles of social justice that would ensure peace and prosperity of Nigerians.
The SDP chieftain stated this in a statement in Akure, Ondo State.
He was reacting to Monday night’s arrest of self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
The statement read: ” Intercepting Sunday Igboho in a foreign land in a similar way to that of Nnamdi Kanu, also in a foreign land shows that our government will accomplish whatever it considers a priority.
“This latent political determination now uncaged can be very useful for positive and productive impacts.
“This is why we can only hope and expect that the government will include in its priority list the principles of social justice comprising equal access, inclusiveness, equity, and respect for human rights in order to assure peace, roundtable conference and integration in Nigeria.
“ln this Cotonou interception, it will appear that abuse of rule of law and breach of an international process such as extraordinary rendition (also known as GK for Government Kidnapping) won’t be part of bringing Igboho back to Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Insecurity, bad economy destroying Nigeria – SDP
“This is because Federal Government has commenced the due process of legal extradition.
“However, at this stage, it does not matter much what happens next.
“If the Federal Government gets Igboho, a new dimension of epic legal battle will commence in Nigeria and so will be more fuel for the agendas and agitations for separationist moves.
“If Federal Government fails to get Igboho, the de-novo activist cum traditionalist will go and cool off abroad.
“He will count his losses as well as ponder over his next moves.
” Either way, agitations will not abate in Nigeria until the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and his Presidency adopt principles of social justice to bring about peace, progress and prosperity to Nigeria where the people have agreed on how to live together, work together, weather storms together, and develop together.”
