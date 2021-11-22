Separatist groups are dissatisfied, we must listen to them -Ex Anambra Gov Ezeife

The former Governor of Anambra State in the Third Republic, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has stressed the need for the government to listen to the different separatist groups in the country, saying the groups were dissatisfied.

The former governor spoke on Monday when he appeared as a guest on an AriseTV programme monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Speaking on efforts made in the issue of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and the group’s sit-at-home orders, he said, “We tried to reach Kanu but we reached his counsel. My point is that all the various separatist groups are dissatisfied and we must listen to them.”

READ ALSO: Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC

On the November 6 Anambra polls, Ezeife noted that the first impression he got from President Muhammadu Buhari was that he was ready to entrench a transparent political system.

“The first impression I got from PMB is that he is ready to entrench a transparent political system. I prayed for the success of the elections.

“The innocuous mistake in the primaries should be of no consequence in the grand scheme of things.”

He appealed to aggrieved parties to let peace reign, saying, “We don’t want another court-imposed governor.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now