Seplat COO, Samson Ezugworie, to takeover as CEO amid ousting of Roger Brown

Seplat Energy has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, will be stepping aside temporarily from his role for Samson Ezugworie, the Chief Operating Officer of the firm.

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered Brown to vacate his role as CEO, banning him from using proxies, privies, and agents from acting on his behalf.

The court made the ruling on Wednesday after aggrieved stakeholders; Moses Igbrude, Sarat Kudaisi, Kenneth Nnabike, Ajani Abidoye, and Robert Ibekwe, petitioned the court, alleging Brown had been discriminating against Seplat’s Nigerian workers.

They accused Brown of racism, telling the court presided by Justice C. J. Aneke that he favoured foreign workers in the country.

In a statement sent to shareholders on Friday, Seplat disclosed that “The allegations include that the CEO organised a site visit for a number of its major shareholders to the Company’s operations cancelled some catering and landscaping contracts, and introduced a new job performance rating.

“Seplat Energy refutes the allegations and notes that since Mr. Brown became CEO in 2020, Nigerian nationals have been appointed to the company’s most important positions, including Chairman, Senior Independent NonExecutive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating officer.”

Meanwhile, Seplat said Brown will no longer be carrying out his duties as the firm’s CEO, with Ezugworie discharging the responsibilities.

“Seplat Energy Plc reports that on March 9, 2023, it was served with court processes and ex-parte Interim Order of the Hon Justice C. J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, Nigeria, restraining the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown from participating in the running of the Company [for a period of 7 days],” the statement reads.

The company also said, “The Order allows the Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi, and all the INEDs of Seplat Energy to continue running the affairs of the Company on the basis that it is in accordance with Nigerian law.

“Mr. Brown has delegated authority to Mr. Samson Ezugworie, Chief Operating Officer, to act as CEO during the period that he is required to step back from his executive duties.”

