Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market

The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N70 billion during trading.

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on Monday with equity capitalisation standing at N21.22 trillion compared to N21.15 recorded on Friday.

The All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated following a gain of 131.82 basis points to end trade at 40,571.67 ASI on Monday, surpassing the 40,439.85 ASI the market closed with on Friday.

Despite the rise in ASI, volume of shares traded declined with data from NSE showing that investors traded 206,24 million shares on Monday.

However, the figure was below the 395.62 million shares traded on Friday.

The deals sealed by investors dropped from 5,351 to 4,264 at the close of market on Monday.

The value of shares also dipped from N5.19 billion to N2.16 billion on Monday.

Seplat led the gainers’ chart on Monday after recording N49.5kobo gain to close at N544.5kobo from N495.

Japaul Gold followed with N0.78kobo as its share price increased from N0.71kobo following a 9.86 percent rise in share price.

Mutual Benefit closed the market with N0.46kobo after recording a 9.52 percent rise from the opening price of N0.42kobo per share.

AIICO Insurance gained N0.1kobo to move to N1.18kobo from the opening trade of N1.08kobo.

