Seplat, Nascon, Dangote Sugar, FBNH top list of stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian equities enjoyed a positive trading week last week enjoying five consecutive days of positive trading.

They smiled home with a profit of ₦954.93bn as market capitalization rose to ₦56.17trn.

This is as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by +1.73% to close at 99,300.38 points from 97,612.51 points the previous week.

The market positive showing was driven by performance of stocks like SEPLAT, DANGOTE SUGAR, NASCON and FBNH making them stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DANGSUGAR • 47.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Dangote Sugar Refinery (DANGSUGAR) is NGN 47.00. DANGSUGAR closed its last trading day (Friday, May 31, 2024) at 47.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Dangote Sugar Refinery began the year with a share price of 57.00 NGN but has since lost 17.5% off that price valuation, ranking it 128th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is the 25th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 27 – May 31, 2024). DANGSUGAR has traded a total volume of 184 million shares—in 16,816 deals—valued at NGN 9.27 billion over the period, with an average of 2.91 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 17.7 million was achieved on April 30th, and a low of 77,979 on April 23rd, for the same period.

FBNH • 23.45 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH) is NGN 23.45. FBNH closed its last trading day (Friday, May 31, 2024) at 23.45 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

FBN Holdings is the seventh most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 27 – May 31, 2024). FBNH has traded a total volume of 889 million shares—in 21,348 deals—valued at NGN 27.1 billion over the period, with an average of 14.1 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 75.1 million was achieved on March 22nd, and a low of 1.71 million on May 8th, for the same period.

NASCON • 40.85 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of National Salt Company (NASCON) is NGN 40.85. NASCON closed its last trading day (Friday, May 31, 2024) at 40.85 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). National Salt began the year with a share price of 53.75 NGN but has since lost 24% off that price valuation, ranking it 139th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ worries are compounded by the fact that NASCON has lost 6% of the stock’s value from May 3rd to date.

National Salt Company is the 30th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 27 – May 31, 2024). NASCON has traded a total volume of 124 million shares—in 7,162 deals—valued at NGN 6.31 billion over the period, with an average of 1.97 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 19.6 million was achieved on March 11th, and a low of 9,625 on April 26th, for the same period.

SEPLAT • 3,410.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Seplat Petroleum Development Co. (SEPLAT) is NGN 3,410.00. SEPLAT closed its last trading day (Friday, May 31, 2024) at 3,410.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Seplat Petroleum Development began the year with a share price of 2,310.00 NGN and has since gained 47.6% on that price valuation, ranking it 13th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Seplat Petroleum Development Co. is the 105th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Feb 27 – May 31, 2024). SEPLAT has traded a total volume of 3.13 million shares—in 1,886 deals—valued at NGN 9.49 billion over the period, with an average of 49,691 traded shares per session. A volume high of 802,545 was achieved on May 17th, and a low of 73 on April 16th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

