Seplat’s chairman defends Roger Brown, CEO to operate from UK office

Seplat Energy Plc chairman, Basil Omiyi, and the board of directors have stated that the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Roger Brown, will discharge his duties from Seplat United Kingdom (UK) office.

Ripples Nigeria previously reported that the Federal Government revoked Brown’s visa due to several allegations made against him by the workers.

Seplat employees had accused Brown of racism according to the Nigerian government, that he was reportedly favouring the foreign employees of the firm.

It was also disclosed that Brown discriminates against Nigerian workers and flouted the Expatriate Quota by having a Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC).

Seplat board refuted the allegations against Brown in a statement signed by Omiyi and sent to shareholders and the investing public on Thursday.

They described the allegations brought up by the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, as false and passed a vote of confidence in the CEO.

The statement says the allegations were spurious and vindictive reactions to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

Due to the allegations and findings on breach of Expatriate Quota, Seplat revealed that Brown will lead the Nigerian company from the firm’s UK office.

“Seplat Energy Plc has become aware of a news report following a letter regarding the residency status of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Roger Brown.

“Seplat Energy wishes to refute the false allegations against Mr. Brown, which have been presented to the Ministry of Interior and the public by certain petitioners, and which have not been brought to the attention of Mr. Roger Brown or Seplat Energy for a reaction.

“The orchestrated media reports are clearly calculated to spread false information. Seplat Energy will be engaging with the Ministry to reject the impressions created by these allegations.

“The Board believes that these allegations are a spurious and vindictive reaction to the enforcement of corporate governance standards in the Company by the Board of Seplat Energy.

“Over the past decade, Mr. Brown has earned an unblemished record of service and leadership in the Company. On 8th March 2023, the Board of Seplat Energy unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Mr. Brown, who continues to discharge his duties and responsibilities as CEO from the SEPLAT UK office.”

