SERAP accuses Buhari of delaying implementation of judgements against corruption matters

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of delaying the implementation of several ground-breaking judgments obtained in high profile corruption cases.

This accusation was made by the group’s Deputy Director, Oluwadare Kolawole, at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday with the theme “Failed Promises: Corruption in the Water, Health and Education Sectors in Nigeria.”

While addressing the audience, Kolawole said the consistency with which the Buhari-led administration has continued to disobey court rulings has defeated the fight against corruption while encouraging impunity by government officials.

“SERAP has obtained several ground-breaking judgments that the Buhari administration has persistently failed and refused to implement,” Kolawole said.

“The failure and refusal to enforce and implement legally binding judgments of court is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria’s international human rights obligations,” he added.

The SERAP Director stated that the Buhari government’s government’s “disdain for the rule of law is also illustrated by the tendency to pick and choose which court orders it complies with.”

“The selective application of the rule of law invariably undermines the independence and integrity of the judiciary, and is counter-productive to the government’s own fight against corruption.

“Unless the president makes good on his promises and constitutional oath of office, SERAP will consider exploring appropriate legal action to compel the Federal Government to act as recommended in the public interest.

“Investigating the allegations of corruption and mismanagement of Nigeria’s resources, prosecuting suspected perpetrators and recovering any missing public funds would contribute to addressing the systemic and widespread corruption, which has disproportionately affected the most vulnerable and marginalised and entrenched inequality.

“This is in spite of alarming revelations by the Auditor General of the Federation in the 2018 and 2019 Auditor General’s report,” he added.

