SERAP asks court to stop Buhari from using ‘draconian CAMA 2020′ to target activists
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “stop President Muhammadu Buhari from implementing draconian and unlawful provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 which allow the Federal Government to arbitrarily merge a new association with an already registered association; to suspend and remove trustees of any association; and to take over funds belonging to any association, and transfer such funds to another association on the pretext that the account is dormant.”
Joined in the suit as Defendants are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Corporate Affairs Commission [CAC].
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/172/2021 filed last Friday, SERAP is seeking: “an order stopping President Buhari, Mr Malami and the CAC from implementing the unconstitutional provisions of CAMA 2020 which allow the Federal Government to arbitrarily and unilaterally cancel or revoke the certificate of registration of any association on flimsy grounds. These provisions may be used as a pretext for rights violations.”
The suit followed SERAP’s letter to President Buhari in August, 2020 requesting him to “revoke his assent to CAMA 2020 and return it to the National Assembly for repeal of the repressive provisions, particularly sections 839, 842, 843, 844 and 850 contained in Part F of the Act, and any other similar provisions.”
SERAP is arguing that: “The right to freely associate with others works both ways. The others you want to associate with must be prepared to associate with you. None can be imposed on the other. The right to freedom of association also connotes the right of the others to freely associate with or dissociate from whosoever.”
SERAP is also arguing that: “The Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights guarantee to everyone the right to freedom of association, to belong to any association of their choice. By allowing the Defendants to arbitrarily merge two or more private associations, religious associations, charities, NGOs or professional bodies, CAMA 2020 blatantly violates this fundamental human right.”
According to SERAP: “Section 842(2)(a)(b)(5)(6) of CAMA 2020 violates the right of these associations and other Nigerians to property including the right to operate their bank accounts and use their funds the way they choose to subject to already existing banking regulations and practices.”
SERAP is also seeking an order of injunction “restraining the Corporate Affairs Commission or persons acting on its instructions from further implementing, applying and enforcing the offensive and unlawful provisions of sections 831; 839; 842; and 850 of CAMA 2020 and any regulations made pursuant to these provisions pending the hearing and determination of the suit.”
The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, read in part: “The power under section 831[i][ii] to merge associations without their consent is manifestly unwarranted and serves no purpose, and yet most likely to be abused to violate the rights of individuals to associate with other people of like minds, particularly given the growing restriction on civic space and crushing of peaceful protests in the country.”
Read also: SERAP demands release of detained #OccupyLekki protesters, threatens to sue Nigerian police
“The Defendants do not have the constitutional and legal power to suspend or remove a trustee of any registered association on a mere belief or suspicion the association is engaged in fraud, and without due process of law, and fair hearing.”
“There is no provision in Section 839(7) of CAMA 2020 to the effect that a person or trustee affected can make representations and defend themselves as stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution and international standards. This provision does not provide for any administrative or quasi-judicial review or appeal process, which means the decision by the Corporate Affairs Commission is final.”
“The power to arbitrarily and unilaterally suspend and remove trustees of any legally registered association, and to appoint an interim manager or managers to run the affairs of any such association on the basis of undefined public interest is unlawful, and contrary to the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights treaties to which the country is a state party. The exercise of this arbitrary power is subject only to the approval of the supervisory Minister, a political appointee.”
“Section 842(2)(a)(b) of CAMA 2020 which allows the taking over and transfer of funds belonging to a registered association such as private associations, religious associations, charities, NGOs or professional bodies registered under Part F, to another association is in clear violation of Section 44(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, as it does not provide for payment of compensation and the opportunity for the determination of the interests of the association before a court of law.”
“In Nigeria, everyone has a right to their property, and this right cannot be arbitrarily taken away. A recognized and acceptable canon of interpretation is that statutes such as CAMA 2020 which purport to deprive citizens of their proprietary interest and acquired rights, are always interpreted strictly.”
“Section 850(3) of CAMA 2020 which provides for notice of hearing of the petition to be given to association is of no consequence, as the subject matter of the suit for dissolution would have been dealt with by the act of the Corporate Affairs Commission alone without recourse to due process of law.”
Dismissed SARS officer sentenced to death for killing businessman, stealing N.3m in Benin
A dismissed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officer, Joseph Omotosho, who was accused of killing a businessman, Benson Obodeh, and stealing N300,000 from his bank account, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Benin, the capital of Edo State.
Omotosho, who was attached to the defunct SARS team of the Edo State Police Command, reportedly killed Obodeh, a car dealer, in 2015 and went ahead to withdraw the money from the deceased account after obtaining his ATM pin number before his death.
While handing the death sentence on the convict, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele described testimonies provided by the claimant as firm and almost unchallenged.
“Therefore, the judgment was based on absolute fact, which the court absorbed as presented by the prosecuting counsel and all witnesses that appeared before the court,” Justice Ovbiagele said.
The judge pointed out that the convict could not substantiate counter evidence against the charges levelled against him.
Read also: Court orders CBN to unfreeze accounts of #EndSars protesters
Omotosho was also handed another seven years’ imprisonment for his role in the stealing of the deceased’s money from his bank accounts.
The deceased was said to have been listed among suspected criminal gangs, who allegedly stole a Peugeot car.
The prosecution counsel Abraham Oviawe, who spoke on the judgment, said:
“What happened today is a confirmation of the biblical position that says the wages of sin is death.
“So, when one conspires to take the life of another man, with overwhelming evidence, the court has no option but to reach the verdict it reached.”
Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife
Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has introduced actress and model, Rosy Meurer as his new wife.
A couple of years ago, Rosy Meurer was rumoured to be the cause of Churchill and Dikeh’s crashed marriage. Meurer has continued to deny the accusations, however, Churchill has introduced her as his wife.
Recall Churchill and Dikeh split in 2017. And they have a son together.
In an Instagram post, Olakunle had several things to say about his new mate.
Read also: Tonto Dikeh says she has forgiven Churchill, denies drug peddling rumours
Rosy who turned a year older on Monday, February 15 was described as ‘Mrs Churchill’ by Olakunle Churchill.
Here is what he wrote on his Instagram platform;
“A special sunrise, on this precious day, a great woman was born.
During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me, you were my bedrock.
When it was like the whole world was against me, you stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.
When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope on God that he will give me back all l have lost.
Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l have got your back 247 by the special grace of God”
Lagos CP orders probe into maltreatment of arrested #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu on Sunday condemned the ill-treatment meted out to the 40 arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters on Saturday.
The CP, in a statement on Sunday by the state police command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, also ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that a video had gone viral online showing the arrested protesters, including popular comedian, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), cramped inside a commercial bus, stripped of their clothing, beaten and sandwiched in the van by policemen who taunted them before they were eventually charged to court.
Odumosu, while reacting to the development, ordered immediate investigation and identification of the culprits.
The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndsSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.
Read also: Lagos police boss echos Lagos govt, warns against planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.
“Odumosu reiterates that in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties, noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.
“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence nor break down of law and order in any part of the state.”
