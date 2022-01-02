SERAP charges Buhari to probe alleged mismanagement of security votes by govs since 1999

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to commence investigations into the alleged mismanagement of security votes by governors since 1999.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare who urged the President to direct the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and anti-corruption agencies to act.

SERAP demanded that persons indicted for misuse of the funds be arrested and prosecuted.

In the letter dated January 1, 2022, SERAP said the most effective way to demonstrate the repeated commitments was a thorough probe.

An excerpt from the letter reads, “It is estimated that security votes add up to over N241.2 billion every year. On top of appropriated security votes, state governments also receive millions of dollars yearly as international security assistance.

“Mismanagement of security votes have contributed to the insecurity, and the failure of authorities to discharge their constitutional responsibility to ensure the security and welfare of their own people.”

“Allegations of mismanagement of security votes against sitting governors can and should be investigated pending the time they leave office and lose immunity.

“The findings of such investigation can also be the basis for initiating impeachment proceedings against any indicted governor.”

SERAP charged Buhari to instruct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track and monitor security votes within two weeks or face legal action.

