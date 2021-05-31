 SERAP condemns alleged assault on Sowore by Police operatives, seeks justice | Ripples Nigeria
SERAP condemns alleged assault on Sowore by Police operatives, seeks justice

12 mins ago

Sowore

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project on Monday slammed the alleged attack on Omoyele Sowore, the RevolutionNow campaigner, during a rally in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Sowore was shot by a police officer in Abuja.

The female police officer reportedly fired a teargas canister at Sowore who was at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.

Eyewitnesses reported that he sustained gunshot injuries and has been rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

In its statement issued via a series of tweets, SERAP condemned “reports that Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, and activist, was shot at by the police in Abuja this morning during peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain.

READ ALSO: #RevolutionNow convener, Sowore, allegedly injured by police at Abuja rally

“Authorities should end the crackdown on protesters, and allow people to peacefully exercise their rights.

“Nigerian authorities should promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the allegation of shooting of Sowore and crackdown on protesters, publish the report of their investigation, and ensure that anyone suspected to be responsible is brought to justice.

“We’ll hold Nigerian authorities and Nigerian Police Force to account for the reported shooting of Omoyele Sowore and attacks on protesters at the Unity Fountain.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

