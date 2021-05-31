SERAP condemns alleged assault on Sowore by Police operatives, seeks justice | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SERAP condemns alleged assault on Sowore by Police operatives, seeks justice
The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project on Monday slammed the alleged attack on Omoyele Sowore, the RevolutionNow campaigner, during a rally in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Sowore was shot by a police officer in Abuja.
The female police officer reportedly fired a teargas canister at Sowore who was at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.
Eyewitnesses reported that he sustained gunshot injuries and has been rushed to hospital for medical treatment.
In its statement issued via a series of tweets, SERAP condemned “reports that Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, and activist, was shot at by the police in Abuja this morning during peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain.
READ ALSO: #RevolutionNow convener, Sowore, allegedly injured by police at Abuja rally
“Authorities should end the crackdown on protesters, and allow people to peacefully exercise their rights.
“Nigerian authorities should promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the allegation of shooting of Sowore and crackdown on protesters, publish the report of their investigation, and ensure that anyone suspected to be responsible is brought to justice.
“We’ll hold Nigerian authorities and Nigerian Police Force to account for the reported shooting of Omoyele Sowore and attacks on protesters at the Unity Fountain.”
BREAKING: We condemn reports that Omoyele Sowore, a journalist, and activist, was shot at by the police in Abuja this morning during peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain.
Authorities should end the crackdown on protesters, and allow people to peacefully exercise their rights.
— SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) May 31, 2021
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...