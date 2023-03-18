SERAP condemns Nigeria’s elections, demands release of detained politicians

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has described Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections across the country as fraudulent.

Reports of violence, voter suppression, and other irregularities marred the elections in many parts of the country, particularly Lagos.

In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, the organisation condemned widespread violence that characterised the process.

SERAP also accused politicians of rigging the elections and demanded the release of opposition politicians allegedly arrested by police in Rivers State.

It wrote: “We continue to receive reports of widespread violence and intimidation across several states. Sham elections!

“The Buhari administration must instruct the police to immediately and unconditionally release opposition candidates and leaders reportedly arrested on election day in Rivers State. The impunity must end.

“Several years after the end of military dictatorship, Nigerian politicians are making free and fair elections IMPOSSIBLE, flagrantly violating the Nigerian Constitution and denying the people their right to participation. Nigeria deserves better than this.”

