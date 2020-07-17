SERAP condemns police raid of Nunieh’s home, says silencing her will not stop probe of NDDC

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has denounced the raid of the home of former Managing Director of the Interim Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The group in a series of posts on its official Twitter page on Thursday said that the harassment meted out on Nunieh was apparently a plan to stop her from speaking out on the corruption in the NDDC.

SERAP also used the medium to call on the police and security agencies to focus on investigating grave allegations of corruption in the NDDC rather than harassing Nunieh.

The post by SERAP reads: “We condemn the harassment and intimidation of Joy Nunieh, former acting MD of NDDC by the Nigeria Police apparently to stop her from speaking out on the grave allegations of grand corruption in NDDC and impunity at the highest level of the agency.

“Nigerian authorities should focus on promptly and thoroughly investigating the grave allegations of corruption she has made instead of harassing and intimidating her for raising these allegations if the authorities are truly committed to fighting corruption in the country.

“Storming Joy Nunieh’s residence and silencing her isn’t going to resolve Nigerians’ concerns over the growing and widespread allegations of corruption and impunity in NDDC,” the tweet added.

This came after the South-South Governors Forum backed moves for the forensic audit of the NDDC ordered by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum in a statement issued on Thursday said that they are convinced that a forensic audit of the commission will set it on a sound corporate governance footing.

The South-South Governors noted that it is their desire to see an NDDC that is fully alive and responsive to its mandate of accelerating infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region.

