SERAP demands deployment of ex-govs’ pensions to education

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday urged state governors to redirect the funds earmarked as pensions for ex-governors to the education sector as counterpart funds to sanitise the sector.

The group made the call in a letter to the 36 state governors and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP lamented that the governors had failed to pay the counterpart funds to access N51billion matching grants earmarked by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for basic education in the country as at July 2019.

The letter read: “A violation of the right to education will occur when there is insufficient expenditure or misallocation of public resources, which results in the non-enjoyment of the right to quality education by poor children within the states.

“States’ dereliction in paying counterpart funds is antithetical to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act, and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your state to comply with our request in the public interest.

“The enjoyment of the right to education for millions of poor children remains a distant goal. In several states, this goal is becoming increasingly remote. The persistent failure to pay counterpart funds has hugely contributed to denying poor Nigerian children access to quality basic education, opportunities, and development.

READ ALSO: FG accuses SERAP of working against Nigeria’s interests

“State governors are clearly in a position to invest more toward the progressive realization of the right to quality education for poor children within their states.

“Rather than spending public funds to pay ex-governors undeserved pensions and other retirement benefits and apparently using security votes for patronage and political purposes, governors should prioritise investment in education by immediately paying up any outstanding counterpart funds to UBEC.

“Redirecting public funds budgeted for life pensions and security votes, and cutting the cost of governance to pay the counterpart funds would be entirely consistent with your constitutional oath of office, and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution, as it would promote efficient, honest, and legal spending of public money.

“Continuing to spend scarce public funds on these expenses would deny poor Nigerian children access to quality, compulsory and free basic education in your state, and burden the next generation.

“Redirecting the funds as recommended would also ensure access to quality education for poor children, who have no opportunity to attend private schools. It would contribute to addressing poverty, inequality, marginalization, and insecurity across several states.

“SERAP is separately seeking information from UBEC about the details of counterpart funds that have been between 2019 and 2022. In the meantime, SERAP urges you to clarify if your state has paid any counterpart fund between July 2019 and 2022.”

