SERAP demands extension of voters’ registration

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Friday demanded the extension of voters’ registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The organization’s request followed INEC’s extension of deadline for primary elections by six days.

In a statement issued on Friday, SERAP said the extension of voters’ registration was necessary in order to allow Nigerians exercise their fundamental human rights.

The commission had last month announced its intention to suspend the online voters’ registration on May 30.

It threatened to sue INEC if it refused to extend the voters’ registration exercise.

The statement read: “Following the extension of party primaries deadline by INEC, wẹ call on the body to immediately extend voters’ registration exercise to also give more time for Nigerians to exercise their rights.

“We will sue INEC If voters’ registration is not immediately extended.”

