SERAP demands release of teenager detained for allegedly insulting Gov Buni on social media

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Umar, for allegedly insulting the Yobe State Governor, Mai Bala Buni, on social media.

Umar’s arrest came a few weeks after the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari withdrew her case against a student of the Federal University of Dutse, Bello Aminu, who was arraigned for cyberbullying.

The teenager’s arrest came to the public on Monday after his father identified as Garba Isa approached the state police command to release his son.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Umar was arrested by police on December 11

In a series of tweets on its Twitter handle, SERAP described Buni’s step as a mockery of human rights and demanded an unconditional release of the victim.

Read also:SERAP tasks Buhari, EFCC to name, shame politicians buying PVCs from poor voters

The organization said insulting a governor on social media should not be considered a crime.

SERAP wrote: “Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni must immediately and unconditionally release Umar, a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly arrested in Nguru for allegedly insulting Mr. Buni on social media.

“Insulting’ a governor shouldn’t be a crime. Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, must stop this mockery of human rights and respect people’s rights to freedom of expression.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now