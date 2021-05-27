SERAP drags FG, Kogi govt to UN over alleged illegal detention of activists | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SERAP drags FG, Kogi govt to UN over alleged illegal detention of activists
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a complaint against the Federal and Kogi State Governments at the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD) over the alleged illegal detention of activists, Larry Emmanuel, and Victor Anene Udoka, for staging a peaceful protest in the state.
SERAP described the arrest and continuous detention of the duo as a blatant violation of their rights under the 1999 Nigeria Constitution (as amended) and the international law.
In a letter dated May 25, 2021, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the detention of the activists constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of their liberty, as it does not have any legal justification or meet minimum international standards of due process.
SERAP urged UNWGAD investigate the cases and urgently send a letter to the Nigerian and Kogi State authorities, inquiring about the legal basis for the activists’ arrest, detention, and ill-treatment.
It also implored UNWGAD to issue an opinion declaring the deprivation of liberty and detention of the activists as arbitrary, and a violation of the Nigerian Constitution and obligations under international law.
