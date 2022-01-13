SERAP files court action against Buhari despite suspension of Twitter ban

As excitement continues to spread among Nigerians and corporate entities over the lifting of the Twitter ban, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has noted that the ban was a travesty in the first place.

This was contained in a tweet issued on Thursday via its Twitter handle while pledging to commence a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tweet further revealed that the lawsuit will ensure that Nigerians are adequately compensated as a result of losses accrued during the ban.

“The ban is a travesty; it should never have happened in the first place.

“We’ll see in court to seek orders for adequate compensation and guarantees of non-repetition for the Nigerian victims of the illegal Twitter ban.

“The Buhari administration has a legal obligation to effectively redress the consequences of the wrongful act of Twitter suspension,” the SERAP tweeted.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government lifted the suspension on Twitter services after a six-month shutdown.



