SERAP gives NBC 48 hours to reverse ban on Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding the immediate reversal of the recent ban on Nigerian artist Eedris Abdulkareem’s protest song, Tell Your Papa.

In a statement posted on its official X platform on Thursday, the civil rights group condemned the ban as a breach of fundamental human rights, specifically freedom of expression, and vowed to seek legal redress if the directive is not withdrawn.

“The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban by the National Broadcasting Commission stopping Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single,” SERAP stated. “We’ll see in court if the ban is not reversed within 48 hours.”

The NBC, in a memo dated April 9, 2025, signed by its Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, categorized the song as “Not To Be Broadcast” (NTBB). The commission cited Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, which bars content deemed offensive or against public decency.

The internal circular, titled Restriction on broadcasting “Tell Your Papa” by Eedris Abdulkareem, directed all broadcast stations to exercise discretion and refrain from airing the track, stating it violated national broadcasting standards.

Eedris Abdulkareem, a veteran musician known for his outspoken and socially conscious music, has long used his platform to call out political misgovernance and economic inequality. His latest track reportedly critiques the current administration over its handling of economic challenges and rising hardship across the country.

The NBC’s move has sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing it as an attempt to stifle dissent and censor artists who speak truth to power. SERAP echoed these concerns, warning that such actions set a dangerous precedent for press freedom and civic expression in Nigeria’s democracy.

As the controversy unfolds, the broader conversation around censorship, artistic freedom, and government accountability continues to intensify. SERAP has called on the administration to uphold democratic values by lifting the ban and allowing Nigerians to hear and judge the song for themselves.

