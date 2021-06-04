SERAP threatens to sue FG for suspending Twitter operation in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Friday threatened to sue the Federal Government over its suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communication, Lai Mohammed, had earlier on Friday announced the suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi, the minister said the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence as the reason for the government’s suspension of its operation in the country.

He was however silent on when the ban would be enforced.

This is because several hours after the announcement, Nigerians still have access to the platform.

The suspension of Twitter’s operation came just 48 hours after the platform deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial comments on the country’s civil war that ended more than five decades ago.

SERAP in a statement described the government’s decision to suspend the operation of the microblogging platform in the country as illegal.

It wrote: “We’re suing Nigerian authorities over their illegal indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way. Nigeria, we’ll see in court.”

