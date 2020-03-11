SERAP TO BUHARI, GANDUJE: Release Sanusi from detention now

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and the President of Nigeria, Muhmmadu Buhari to release the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

SERAP which made the call on its official Twitter page on Wednesday directed its demand to concerned authorities to immediately release Sanusi, describing his detention as ‘travesty’.

According to SERAP, the continued detention of Sanusi was against freedom of liberty and movement according to the Nigerian constitution, adding that the monarch should not have been detained in the first place.

The statement by SERAP reads: “The indefinite detention and degrading treatment of Muhammad Sanusi II is a travesty. He should never have been detained in the first place.

“Nigerian government and Kano state authorities must end this blatant miscarriage of justice now; release Muhammad Sanusi II from arbitrary detention.”

“The dethroned Emir of Kano and Muhammad Sanusi II is an anti-corruption and human rights defender within the international standards established by the UN to which Nigeria is a member.

“That’s why we’re pushing to enforce his fundamental rights including to liberty,” the statement added.

