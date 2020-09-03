Latest Politics

SERAP TO FG: Hike in fuel price will have knock-on effect on poor Nigerians, reverse it

September 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has, like several other groups and Nigerians, kicked against the hike in the pump price of fuel.

The organisation called on the Federal Government to urgently reverse the hike in fuel price.

In a tweet on Thursday on its Twitter handle, @SERAPNigeria, the group said the hike in fuel price was a travesty and would affect millions of poor Nigerians.

“We urge Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse unfair hike in fuel price from N148 to N151.56k per litre.

“This is a travesty, as it would have a knock-on effect on millions of poor Nigerians who will struggle to meet the increased costs of transport & basic goods.”

Several groups and individuals have continued to kick against the hike after it was announced on Wednesday by the Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

