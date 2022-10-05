SERAP to sue Nigerian govt, police over alleged attacks on OBIdients

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says it will sue the Muhammadu Buhari administration as well as the Nigeria Police over alleged attacks and harassment of supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The organization made this known via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It was reported that Labour Party supporters in a recent rally in Oshodi, Lagos State, were allegedly attacked and brutalized.

In a reaction by the spokesperson of Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, the police vowed to properly investigate the incident and ensure perpetrators were brought to book.

Similarly, Peter Obi, in his reaction to the development via his Twitter handle, on Tuesday, said: “Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls.

Read also: SERAP tasks Buhari to declare his assets before leaving office

”Peaceful assembly and unfettered electioneering campaigns are constitutionally guaranteed. Both and other ordered liberties cannot be breached wilfully by security agents.

“Recent reports of OBIdients being silently arrested by some security agents is extremely disturbing and condemnable. We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation.

“I call on the Federal and State agencies to remind their operatives on the need to respect civil liberties”, he added.

SERAP in a tweet, also condemned the development, stressing the rights of Nigerians to free participation and assembly.

The tweet read: “We’re suing the Buhari administration and Nigeria Police Force over reports of intimidation and attacks on supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate in some parts of the country. Everyone has the right to participation and assembly.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer…

