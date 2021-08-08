SERAP urges Buhari to probe alleged misappropriation of N881bn by 367 MDAs

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to commence an inquest into the reported misappropriation of over “₦880bn of public funds by 367 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in 2018.”

According to the SERAP, the investigation should be spearheaded by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

This request was contained in an open letter dated 7 August, 2021 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP said: “These damning revelations suggest a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], and international human rights and anti-corruption standards. Spending of public funds without appropriation will create opportunities for corruption.

The letter, read in part: “Complying with constitutional requirements and international standards on the spending of public funds would ensure effective and efficient management of public resources, and put the country’s wealth and resources to work for the common good of all Nigerians. This, in turn, would reduce the growing levels of borrowing and public debts.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 14 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“According to part 2 of the 2018 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, ₦880,894,733,084.811 was spent by 367 MDAs without appropriation. 14 MDAs reportedly spent ₦162,924,630,539.20 without appropriation. Similarly, 100 MDAs spent ₦229,136,261,325.73 on ‘social benefits’ without appropriation.”

“Furthermore, 151 MDAs exceeded their 2018 Overhead Appropriation by ₦476,625,502,048.87 without any evidence of supplementary appropriation or approved virement to support the extra-budgetary spending. 102 MDAs also reportedly spent ₦12,208,339,171.01 on subsidies without budgetary provisions. The Auditor-General is concerned that the money may have been misappropriated.

“Identifying and naming and shaming those who spent public funds without appropriation would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators. It will also serve the public interest.

“SERAP also urges you to direct Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning to publish widely the details of MDAs and public officials involved in the unconstitutional spending of public funds.

“SERAP urges you to ask the heads of the MDAs involved to explain why they reportedly spent public funds without appropriation, contrary to constitutional and international requirements, and standards of transparency and accountability in the preparation, processes, and decisions on their budgets, and to return any money spent without approval to the public treasury.”

The letter was copied to Mr Malami; Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman, Economic, and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); and Mrs Ahmed.

