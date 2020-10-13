SERAP urges NASS to reject nomination of Buhari’s aide, Onochie, for INEC job, gives reasons

Social-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has frowned at President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of his aide, Lauretta Onchie, as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group called on the National Assembly to reject the nomination of Onochie because it would undermine the independence of INEC and pose a threat to free, fair election in the country.

Buhari had earlier on Tuesday sent Onochie’s and the names of three others to the Senate to confirm them as INEC commissioners.

However, responding to the statement in a post on its Twitter handle, @SERAPNigeria, the organisation said

“The appointment of a presidential aide as Commissioner to INEC is a serious threat to the independence and integrity of INEC, and to free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“It also undermines Nigerians’ right to participate in their own government. @nassnigeria should reject this.”

