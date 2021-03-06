SERAP urges Nigerian govt to publish expenditure on rollout of COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SERAP urges Nigerian govt to publish expenditure on rollout of COVID-19 vaccine
The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday implored the Federal Government to publish the details of the expenditure on the nationwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government had in December 2020 set aside N400 billion for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) had on Saturday budgeted N10.6billion to transport the COVID-19 vaccine to the 36 states and the 774 local government areas as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
SERAP, which reacted to the development on its Twitter handle, called for transparency and accountability in the exercise.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt budgets N10.6bn for nationwide transportation of covid-19 vaccines
It wrote: “COVID-19: Spending of N400bn to vaccinate Nigerians and N10.6bn on transportation is a public interest issue. It’s a transparency and accountability issue. It’s a human rights issue. It’s a public health issue.. Federal Government @NigeriaGov: Publish details including online.”
Nigeria had on Tuesday received nearly four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility popularly known as COVAX.
A medical doctor, Dr. Cyprian Ngong, of the National Hospital, Abuja, was the first person to receive a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also received the vaccine on Saturday.
