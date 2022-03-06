SERAP wants Nigerian govt to probe refineries’ budgets, as fuel scarcity rages

The ongoing fuel scarcity, which is now over four weeks, has elicited a strong reaction from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) which criticized the moribund state of the nation’s refineries despite millions earmarked for rehabilitation.

In a letter dated 5 March, 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe the spending on the country’s four refineries, and alleged corruption and mismanagement of public money budgeted for the rehabilitation, operation, and maintenance of the refineries since 1999.

“According to reports, the government spends over N264 billion annually to operate and maintain the country’s refineries. Successive governments have reportedly spent trillions of Naira to rehabilitate, operate and maintain the refineries that have produced little or no fuel.

“Your government reportedly spent $396 million for maintenance of the country’s refineries between 2015 and 2020 alone. Despite this huge spending, millions of Nigerians continue to lack access to a full and unhindered supply of fuel.”

Furthermore, the SERAP tasked the Federal Government to unravel the chain of events which led to the importation of adulterated fuel into the country and “to urgently identify and ensure access to justice and effective remedies to affected victims.

“Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any mismanaged public funds should be fully recovered.

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for alleged corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector and the resulting importation and distribution of dirty fuel and protracted fuel scarcity in the country.

“The importation and distribution of dirty fuel, and the current fuel scarcity across the country demonstrate the need for effective accountability measures to weed out, expose, and punish allegations of corruption in the sector, and to ensure justice and effective remedies for victims.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

The SERAP also urged the President to “instruct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of public funds to rehabilitate, operate, and maintain the country’s refineries.

“Ending impunity and ensuring access of victims to justice and effective remedies would contribute to preventing and combating corruption and mismanagement in the oil sector. It would also help to address the protracted problem of dirty fuel and fuel scarcity, as well as improve availability and access to fuel in the country.”

The letter was copied to Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

