SERAP warns Nigerian govt to stop harassment, intimidation against Amnesty Int’l

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Federal Government to put an end to the harassment and intimidation against Amnesty International Office in Nigeria and its staff.

The advocacy group, in a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, said, “We condemn purported ‘ultimatum’ and threats of violence against Amnesty International in Nigeria by apparently pro-government groups and call on Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to end the harassment and intimidation against the group and ensure the safety and security of its staff.”

SERAP called on the President, General Muhammadu Buhari to “speak out strongly against intimidation and harassment of Amnesty International Office in Nigeria and its staff.”

“We will hold authorities to account including through international legal action, if they fail to rein in these groups and stop increasing and apparently sponsored attacks, intimidation, harassment and threats against Amnesty International Office in Nigeria and its staff.

Read also: SERAP, 365 other Nigerians want court to reject ‘suit on Twitter shut down’

“Any failure to hold to account those who may be responsible for the threats will invariably increase the vulnerability of civil society in the country, and strengthen the perception that threats against NGOs and human rights workers can happen with impunity.”

SERAP called for an investigation to uncover those behind the harassment of AI and its staff.

It said, “Naming and shaming the sponsors and bringing them to justice will send a powerful message of protection and support to civil society groups who stand up to speak truth to power.”

Join the conversation

Opinions