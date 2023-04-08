SERAP warns outgoing gov to reject unlawful life pensions, others or face lawsuit

As some state governors will be leaving their respective offices for the newly elected ones, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged them to reject unlawful life pensions and other entitlements.

Governors of various states had passed pension laws which guarantee them outrageous amounts of money and other entitlements after their stay in power.

SERAP had some years ago asked the court to order the 36 state governors to publish a breakdown of pensions being paid to former governors and other ex-officials under their respective state pension laws between 1999 and 2019.

In a tweet on Saturday, the organization threatened to sue governors, including Nasir el-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and others, who fail to reject the pensions and other entitlements after leaving office.

“We urge the outgoing govs Wike, Matawalle, Okowa, Umahi, Ganduje, Ayade, El-Rufai, and 10 others to immediately and publicly reject any unlawful life pensions, mansions, exotic cars as ‘parting gifts’ from their respective states, or face legal action”, the tweet reads.

