Serbia threaten to quit Euro 2024 over chants

Serbia have threatened to pull out of Euro 2024 over chanting between fans at the match between Croatia and Albania on Wednesday.

Fans could be heard chanting during the 2-2 Group B draw about the killing of Serbians.

Serbia are in Group C and began the tournament with a 1-0 defeat by England on Sunday, and are billed to play their matchday two fixture on Thursday.

The general secretary of the Football Association of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, has called for the strongest sanction to be taken.

He told the Serbian state-owned broadcaster RTS: “What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even if it means not continuing the competition.”

He added: “We will demand from Uefa to punish the federations of both selections.

“We do not want to participate in that, but if Uefa does not punish them, we will think how will we proceed.”

Recall that Serbia were fined £12,250 after fans threw objects during the England match.

Serbia and Albania were also fined as fans from both countries displayed banners of nationalist maps, external in their opening matches.

“We were punished for isolated cases and our fans behaved much better than the others,” Surbatovic said.

“One fan was punished for racist insults and we don’t want it to be attributed to others. We Serbs are gentlemen and we have an open heart, so I appeal to the fans to remain gentlemen.”

