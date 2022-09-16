Serena welcomes ‘inspiring’ Federer to ‘retirement club’

American tennis great, Serena Williams, has hailed Roger Federer as an inspiration following the latter’s announcement to retire from the sport.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that the Swiss great plans to call it quits after Laver Cup billed to hold in London later this month.

“My body’s message to me lately has been clear… I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” said Federer

The 41-year-old’s decision to retire from the sport after suffering from knee injuries for three years has prompted a wave of tributes.

His rival, Rafael Nadal has also hailed him, tagging Thursday as a sad day for sports.

But Serena Williams, who herself is retiring from the sport, has welcomed Federer to the ‘retirement club’.

She said: “You inspired countless millions and millions of people – including me – and we will never forget.

“Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you.”

Federer, 41, will end a career that featured 20 Grand Slam singles titles after the Laver Cup, which begins in London on 23 September.

