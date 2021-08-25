Sports
Serena Williams pulls out of US Open over hamstring problem
Six-time champion of the US Open, Serena Williams will not be participating in the coming edition of the competition as she has announced her unavailability.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner becomes the latest high-profile player to pull out of the event billed to serve off next week.
The 39-year-old American great joins defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, plus Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, in pulling out of this year’s final Grand Slam.
In a post on social media, Williams said she needed time to allow her body to “heal completely” from a torn hamstring.
Read Also: Osaka says self-reflection during quarantine helped her win US Open
Williams wrote on Instagram: “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring.
“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering on from afar.
“Thank you for your continued love and support. I’ll see you soon.”
Williams suffered the injury to her hamstring during her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June, when the seven-time champion was forced to retire against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The tournament, at Flushing Meadows in New York, begins on 30 August.
