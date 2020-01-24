Latest Sports

Serena Williams suffers earliest Australian Open defeat, crashes out

January 24, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

American tennis superstar, Serena Williams was knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open after falling to a third round defeat to Wang Qiang.

Williams made 56 unforced errors against Qiang, who only had 20, to suffer her earliest defeat in Melbourne.

The 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 defeat to China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang means the 38-year-old’s quest for a 24th Grand Slam title continues.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to lose that match,” said Williams when asked on her thoughts after levelling at one set all.

Read Also: Firmino winner as Liverpool survive Wolves scare to restore 16 points lead

“I made a lot of errors. I didn’t hit any of those shots in New York or in general in a really long time.

“I just made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today.

“I’m definitely going to be training tomorrow. That’s first and foremost, to make sure I don’t do this again,” she added.

Williams had not lost so early in Melbourne since falling to Daniela Hantuchova at the same stage in 2006.

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!