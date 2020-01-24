Serena Williams suffers earliest Australian Open defeat, crashes out

American tennis superstar, Serena Williams was knocked out of the ongoing Australian Open after falling to a third round defeat to Wang Qiang.

Williams made 56 unforced errors against Qiang, who only had 20, to suffer her earliest defeat in Melbourne.

The 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 defeat to China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang means the 38-year-old’s quest for a 24th Grand Slam title continues.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to lose that match,” said Williams when asked on her thoughts after levelling at one set all.

“I made a lot of errors. I didn’t hit any of those shots in New York or in general in a really long time.

“I just made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today.

“I’m definitely going to be training tomorrow. That’s first and foremost, to make sure I don’t do this again,” she added.

Williams had not lost so early in Melbourne since falling to Daniela Hantuchova at the same stage in 2006.

