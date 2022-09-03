Serena Williams waves farewell after crashing out of US Open

American tennis superstar, Serena Williams has crashed out of the US Open after defeat to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Saturday morning (Nigeria time).

Williams, who turns 41 in October, fought back from a set down but ended up losing 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-1 in what could be her final game in her 27-year professional career.

She bagged 23 major singles title in that period and is widely labelled as the greatest of all time in the sport.

Williams had started the US Open campaign on a bright note, winning over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first and the second rounds respectively, before losing to world number 46.

Asked if she would reconsider retiring after her performances this week, Williams said: “I’m literally playing my way into this and getting better. I should have started sooner this year. I don’t think so, but you never know.”

Williams, in an emotional night, thanked her family, team, the crowd and her fans across the world for their support over the years.

“I thank everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades,” said Williams, who played her first professional tournament as a 14-year-old in 1995.

“But it all started with my parents. And they deserve everything. So I’m really grateful for them.

“And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t [sister] Venus, so thank you, Venus. She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.”

It is yet to be know whether or not Serena would call it quits now or continue in the sport to at least achieve the record-equaling 24 Grand Slam victories she had pushed for in the last few years.

