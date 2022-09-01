Serena Williams wins again, advances to third round at US Open

American tennis superstar, Serena Williams has continued to enjoy a good run in her supposed final tournament at the 2022 US Open as she has made it into the third round.

Williams, who is yet to categorically say she was leaving the sport after the competition, had earlier given the impression she would be ‘evolving away’ from tennis to face other things in life.

After putting up a fight to seal a first round win against Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic last Monday, Williams again sealed a second round victory in a superb fashion on Thursday morning (Nigeria time).

The 40-year-old defeated second seed Anett Kontaveit on another remarkable night at the US Open.

Serena Williams, ranked 413th in the world, won 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-2 to stun the Estonian in New York.

Read Also: Serena Williams advances to second round at US Open

“I’m a pretty good player, this is what I do best. I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge,” said six-time US Open champion, Serena.

“I haven’t played many matches but I’ve been practising really well. Now it’s coming together in New York.”

About retiring from the sport after the US Open, Willaims responded with laughter: There is no rush here. There is still a little left in me.”

Williams will play Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic next on Saturday morning (Nigeria time).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now