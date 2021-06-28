Sports
Serena Williams won’t be at Tokyo Olympics ‘for a lot of reasons’
Serena Williams has confirmed she will not be participating at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which is set to begin on July 23.
The 39-year-old American tennis star revealed this during a news conference at Wimbledon, where she will be gunning for a 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Williams had long hinted she would not want to travel to Tokyo because she could not take three-year-old daughter Olympia with her under Games restrictions.
But in her pre-Wimbledon media conference on Sunday, the four-time Olympic champion said there was a lot of reasons behind her decision but refused to elaborate.
“I’m actually not on the Olympic list – not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” she said.
“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”
Williams won gold in the singles and women’s doubles at London 2012, with her two other medals coming in the doubles at Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008.
She begins her bid for an eighth Wimbledon singles title and a record-equalling title against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
