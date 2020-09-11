Latest Sports

Serena’s 24th Grand Slam title bid ended by Azarenka at US Open

September 11, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Serena Williams failed to reach the final of the US Open after she was knocked out by Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal.

Williams, seeking to equal the all-time record for majors, raced away with the first set but lost 1-6 6-3 6-3 to the inspired former world number one.

With a win, the American superstar would have faced Japan’s Naomi Osaka in a replay of the 2018 final in New York, but it was Azarenka who scaled.

Read Also: Serena Williams suffers earliest Australian Open defeat, crashes out

Williams, who suffered an Achilles problem early in the third set, had dominated Azarenka in head-to-head, winning 18 of their 22 encounters until now.

The Belarusian will face 2018 champion Osaka in the final at the weekend.

Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion. The Serena clash was however her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2013 after troubled times on and off the court.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */